The West ABANDONED Christianity: Now it’s paying the price

France’s riots, looting, and destruction may look like a political crisis, but BlazeTV host Steve Deace believes the problem goes far deeper than that.

What’s happening, Deace argues, is the result of “social contagions the West unleashed upon itself” and are “all now assembling in France.”

While he notes that Islam is a reason, it’s not the reason. Rather, Deace says, “It’s a galvanizer here.”

“We’re a country founded, remember, on 12 vestiges of the Christian church. And the 13th was meant to be an ecumenical colony where all the vestiges of the Christian church could feel welcome at the same time,” he explains.

“Christianity is literally the mother's milk. Who are the people that founded the country? The Puritans founded the country. Much of what you know of it today, founded by Puritans,” he explains, noting that Puritans “were a deeply devout Christian religious sect.”

“Now, what changed was the counterculture,” he says. “And what when we talk about a counterculture, what is it countering? Christianity. That’s what it’s countering. It’s countering Christianity. New gender ethics, new sexual ethics, new criminal ethics, new child rearing ethics,” he continues.

“We’re countering the Christian ethic. That’s the culture we’re countering,” he adds.

And France is currently the most up-to-date example of what happens when you counter the Christian ethic.

In data from 2023 to 2025, it’s revealed that the spiritual state of France is abysmal.

“Over 40% of France self-identifies as Catholic. Yet only 5% attends mass monthly or more. Since your particular sect of Christianity is heavily driven by liturgical practice,” Deace explains.

“So essentially 95% of the Catholics in France are not actually Catholic,” he says, noting that even “worse,” only “1.1% of the French population is evangelical.”

“This is a nation of nearly 70 million people. Some of the most beautiful sanctuaries ever built in the history of Christendom are from there in France. So what happened? They let go of the rope,” he says.

But it’s not just France, it’s all of Europe.

“Everything’s changed in Europe as well,” Deace says. “And why? Revelation 2:5. This is what happens when the lamp goes out. And this is what will happen here if the lamp goes out as well.”

“Revival or bust,” he adds.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.