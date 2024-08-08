STOLEN VALOR: Tim Walz allegedly LIED about his military service; abandoned his unit

While some call Tim Walz “Tampon Tim,” others call him a liar and a traitor.

The Minnesota governor has allegedly misrepresented his military service after reportedly abandoning his unit before a deployment to Iraq.

Thomas Behrends went in his place.

“I needed to hit the ground running and take care of the troops — and tell them we were going to war,” Behrends told the New York Post. “For a guy in that position, to quit is cowardice.”

Behrends is a 63-year-old farmer in Brewster, Minnesota, and believes the Democratic vice presidential candidate is a “traitor” for his reported actions.

“When your country calls, you are supposed to run into battle — not the other way,” the retired command sergeant major said. “He had the opportunity to serve his country, and said ‘Screw you’ to the United States. That’s not who I would pick to run for vice president.”

Walz’s alleged failed leadership in battle has translated well to his failure to lead the state of Minnesota.

“As of August 1 in Minnesota,” Steve Deace of “The Steve Deace Show” says, “you cannot put a 12-year-old in the front seat of a car, but you can give a 12-year-old gender-reassignment surgery. And I’m not making that up.”

Deace only lives two hours away from Minnesota, but he says the state is “across the dimensional plane.”

“They’re just completely different. Largely white states, largely rural, but in terms of the culture there, Minnesota is California, and it’s one state over,” Deace says, adding that the Harris-Walz ticket is an extremely frightening one.

“We’re being exposed, and we are being tested. What you have with the Kamala-Walz ticket is everything Barack Obama ever fantasized about and maybe wasn’t willing to say himself; they’re saying it out loud. And they have like none of his charm or popularity while saying it.”

“This will be the biggest worldview difference election I’ve ever voted in,” he adds.

