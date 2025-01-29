Trump’s mass deportations are an ‘equal and opposite reaction’ to Biden’s open borders

When the border under the Biden regime got so bad that it became a nonpartisan issue, Joe told the nation that his hands were tied. It was up to Congress to act.

Donald Trump has been in office less than two weeks and already via several executive orders aimed at reversing the border crisis, he’s proved that Biden’s open borders were a deliberate choice.

“Now that we're seeing the Trump administration move on immigration, you are seeing just how feckless and treacherous on purpose the Biden administration was,” says Steve Deace.

“It was clearly overtly the goal of the Biden administration to let [the border crisis] happen,” says co-host Todd Erzen. “Whatever you're seeing Tom Homan do, it's a fraction of the number that is required to actually take care of the problem.”

Steve crunched the numbers — if Biden let 20 million illegal immigrants into the country, “the Trump administration would have to arrest and deport 4,000 people a day just to get rid of the illegals that have come in the last four years.”

“That’s untenable,” he says.

“And Biden let it happen under his jurisdiction — willfully, knowingly put his executive stamp on it. This is going to be ugly to untangle legally,” adds Erzen.

Co-host and producer Aaron McIntire says that Trump’s mass deportation plan is a necessary response to the gross abuse of the 14th Amendment.

Using “Senate records,” the 14th Amendment “could have been adjudicated properly on multiple occasions,” but it wasn’t. “The best-case scenario — the best explanation — is that it was just political laziness, malfeasance, and cowardice that it hasn't been to this day, so what's it going to take then for this to actually be adjudicated properly? An equal and opposite reaction,” he says, referring to mass deportations.

“They may strike down Trump's executive order on the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship, but it is a long overdue ... and absolutely necessary argument to be injected into the discourse here,” McIntire argues.

While it may be “a long battle” to get the 14th Amendment properly adjudicated, which he says is “a sad commentary about the state of our judicial system,” he’s thankful the process is finally in motion.

“I’m glad we're starting to get there because where we were before was just complete chaos,” he sighs.

Steve points to the 1982 Plyler v. Doe Supreme Court case as the start of the conflation of the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship.

To hear his analysis on this case, watch the episode above.

