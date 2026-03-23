BlazeTV host recounts chilling spiritual encounter — ‘I was being mocked by demons about the death of my son’

Are demons more likely to attack Christians when they’re vulnerable? According to BlazeTV host Rick Burgess, the answer is yes.

On a recent episode of “Strange Encounters,” Rick shared a deeply unsettling encounter he had with what he believes were demons while preaching to thousands of men at a convention in 2021.

Rick admits that at the time of his speaking engagement, he was overworking himself, neglecting his home life, and was physically and spiritually worn out.

“I think I opened myself up for this battle ... because I was wore down,” he confesses.

When he took the stage to speak, he immediately sensed that something wasn’t right.

“I just could sense pretty quick that there was just kind a darkness. There was an oppressive spirit that was there,” he recounts.

Rick opened his speech by sharing the story of his son’s tragic death. As he “got to the part about [his] wife holding the lifeless body of [their] son,” he saw something strange among the grim audience members: a group of men with “wicked” and “distorted” faces laughing at him at the back of the convention center.

“I’m literally talking about the death of my son and this gruesome scene, and they're laughing at me,” he says.

Shocked, Rick stopped his speech and asked, “Do you think this is funny?” but the men “just kept laughing.”

He moved on with his speech but later circled back to look for the men who had laughed at his son’s death, but he could never locate them again in the crowd.

“I keep looking to find them, and they’re not there. So then I realize ... there’s a spiritual war going on in here,” he says.

After his speech concluded, Rick inquired about the mysterious group and even physically sought them out, but he never could find them. Even stranger, no one he spoke to had any recollection of seeing or hearing laughing men.

“I couldn’t find any evidence of them at all,” he says.

In the end, Rick came to this sinister conclusion: “I was being mocked by demons about the death of my son.”

To hear more details from his harrowing story, watch the full episode above.

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