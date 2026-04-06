‘This kind only comes out by prayer’ — the REAL reason the disciples failed to cast out a demon

When BlazeTV host Rick Burgess first read the story of Jesus casting out a demon from a young boy after the disciples had been unsuccessful, he was confused.

“I remember the first time that I heard it ... I didn't understand it. I thought, well, are they different kinds of demons you're supposed to do different things to? And why didn't the disciples know this?” he reflected on a recent episode of “Strange Encounters.”

While many interpret this story to mean that there are different ranks or strengths of demons, with more powerful ones requiring specific disciplines, Rick says this misses the main point.

The disciples' issue was never tactics or strategy; it was self-reliance.

According to the three gospel accounts in Matthew, Mark, and Luke, Jesus stumbled upon his disciples arguing with the religious elite after they had been unsuccessful at casting out a demon from a young, mute boy, who would convulse, foam at the mouth, and self-harm as a result of being possessed.

After speaking with the boy’s father, who uttered the famous words “I believe, help my unbelief” (Mark 9:24), Jesus cast out the demon and restored the boy to health. Afterwards He privately addressed His disciples, who were upset that they were not able to do it themselves, as they had previously been casting demons out successfully.

Jesus told them that “this kind can only come out by prayer” (Mark 9:29 — with some manuscripts adding "and fasting").

But contrary to popular belief, this isn’t Jesus saying there are different strategies for different demons, says Rick.

He argues that the disciples “let their power go to their head” and had stopped “consecrating themselves under the authority of Jesus."

“These disciples started thinking they were casting out demons. They've never cast out a demon. Jesus cast out demons,” says Rick.

“Even when a human being casts out a demon, the human being brings the demon to Jesus. You and I have no ability to cast a demon out of anyone — not by our own strength. The only thing that gives the redeemed power against demons is Jesus,” he continues.

Even the highest ranking angels rely on the authority of Jesus to rebuke the demonic.

Rick references the story from Jude where the archangel Michael is disputing Satan over the body of Moses. Rather than attacking Satan with harsh accusations or trying to condemn him on his own authority, Michael simply said: “The Lord rebuke you!”

“He rebuked Satan by bringing in Jesus,” says Rick.

The disciples, he argues, should have done the same thing when they were attempting to rid the boy of the unclean spirit.

“The disciples have no ability to cast out demons unless they access the power of Jesus, and they had stopped doing that. They started thinking they had the power,” Rick explains, “and Jesus is saying, 'Y'all better get back to prayer. You better get back to fasting. And you better get back to concentrating on me.'”

To hear more of Rick’s spiritual analysis, watch the episode above.

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