Hollywood actress arrested after alleged Delta flight meltdown: What happened?

Air travel can and does bring out the worst in people — but it is rare that this mid-air frustration turns into a full-blown assault.

And even rarer when it is a Hollywood celebrity.

This past weekend, actress Selma Blair allegedly assaulted two flight attendants aboard a Delta Air Lines flight that landed at New York’s JFK Airport. Blair, who has multiple sclerosis, was claimed by representatives to have experienced a medical emergency.

“The good news for them is she’s a 100-pound actress in her 50s with MS,” BlazeTV host Dave Landau tells co-host Stu Burguiere on “Stu and Dave Do America.”

“Not that brutal an attack,” Stu agrees.

“Nobody should be assaulted on a Delta flight,” Dave says, joking, “I mean, some.”

“Some people should be?” Stu asks.

“I had a guy take his shoes off next to me,” Dave explains.

In audio following the attack, the pilot explains the flight needs “medical personnel at the gate to look at [Blair’s alleged victims'] injuries.”

“It sounds like the disruptive passenger also bashed her head on the bulkhead or something like that,” the pilot said, before Blair was heard screaming.

“I don’t understand what can happen on a plane that leads to that,” Dave comments.

“You just described it,” Stu adds.

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