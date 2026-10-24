If the economy is so bad, why did Americans just spend over $1 billion on THIS

If the economy is as bad as everyone says, why are Americans preparing to spend nearly $1 billion on Halloween costumes for their dogs?

That’s the question BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau are asking as headlines warn of financial strain while consumers continue to spend on nonessential purchases.

“I’m a bit confused about the economy overall,” Stu says.

“Because, you know, when you have an economy, you have millions and millions of people participating in it. Some people are going to be doing very well,” he continues.

“Some people are going to be doing very poorly. That is the situation with every economy,” he adds.

And the attitude surrounding the economy “is very negative.”

“People are very upset about the economy, stuff costs too much. Now, I would argue when you look back at the data that almost all of this rise occurred during the Biden administration, like that’s when all the prices went up,” Stu says.

“At the same time, we’ve got stock market near all-time highs. We’ve got companies going through the roof. Obviously, AI being the main function there,” he continues.

“And we have weird measures of the economy,” he adds, before saying: “Dog parents.”

“Dog parents are going to spend nearly a billion dollars on Halloween costumes this year for their dogs. Now, I got to be honest with you, like there’s definitely pictures of my dogs in Halloween costumes,” Stu explains.

“I don’t care what anybody says,” he continues. “This isn’t the Fauci show where we kill the beagles. We dress them up.”

“Yes, it’s adorable,” Dave says.

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