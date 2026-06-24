Pro-algae activists rally to save Trump’s Reflecting Pool slime after vandals allegedly destroy the lining

President Donald Trump says vandals are to blame after the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool saw its new coat of paint peel and algae take over just days after a $16 million renovation project was completed.

“The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Pool. Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair. President DJT,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere isn’t sure he buys the reason for the pool’s state.

“I think Donald Trump’s done some really good things, and there’s parts of his presidency I’m absolutely really happy with. Secondarily, let me ask you … do you believe that it was vandals that caused the algae and the paint to rip up?” he asks on “Stu and Dave Do America.”

“That’s the problem, though. It could have been, because they would,” co-host Dave Landau says.

“It is believable that they would attempt this. I don’t know that I believe they’re smart enough to figure out how to do it this well,” Stu agrees.

Outspoken liberal Stephen King also chimed in on the drama, writing in a post on X: “Nobody is vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, and Trump knows it. This is a visible example of his corruption–a no-bid contract to some crony followed by sky-high cost overruns, and shoddy construction to boot. Classic Trump: I didn’t f**k up, it was my enemies.”

“He’s a weirdo,” Stu says.

However, there’s another group of activists who have descended upon the algae issue in the pool — and they’re mad at the president for getting rid of it.

“There are people upset at those trying to kill the algae to make the pool look American Flag Blue again. We’re talking about — yes, they exist — pro-algae eco-activists,” Stu explains.

“They oppose the cleanup of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” he adds.

A video from TMZ confirms the existence of these activists, showing several protesters yelling, “Let’s go algae, let’s go,” while standing next to the pool.

Stu is disturbed, commenting, “We really should just disconnect the life support on this nation.”

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