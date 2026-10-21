The Abdul El-Sayed dirt keeps PILING UP

Abdul El-Sayed wants to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, but BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau believe he’s one of the weaker Democrats running this November — and his latest controversy isn’t helping.

“El-Sayed’s a uniquely bad candidate for the Democrats,” Stu says, noting that the “Republicans have a chance there.”

“You feel like when you’re coming down [to] the closing days of a campaign, you’d rather not be answering questions about your family being on the terrorist watch list and being in the Muslim Brotherhood. It’s suboptimal,” he adds.

“Michigan Democrat confirms sister-in-law’s terror watchlist lawsuit days before Obama campaign appearance,” one headline from Fox News reads.

“He had to fight back against this because people are like, ‘Hey, we were thinking, like, what if U.S. senators didn’t have sisters that were on the terror watch list,’” Stu jokes.

And in a clip of El-Sayed on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” it’s clear that he didn’t make things much better.

The clip begins with an older clip where a reporter asked El-Sayed if he had any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, to which he responded “no.” The reporter then asked if his family did, and he responded “no” again.

However, resurfaced tweets from El-Sayed’s half sister are calling that answer into question.

“Had an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s while she was in college #respect,” one X post from his half sister reads.

“My family has long been MB, but I’ve always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively,” she wrote in another.

And in another, she wrote, “Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in #Egypt. Lie low, stay safe.”

When another NBC reporter called him out for the contradiction, El-Sayed responded, “And you want to ask me about what was happening in Egypt in 1970? Are you serious?”

“I’m telling you, like, I have no ties,” he added.

“Your mother had no ties?” the reporter pressed.

“I have never had these conversations with my mother. ... You’re using hearsay evidence from a tweet. ... It’s just not serious,” El-Sayed said again.

“You’ve also gone after the president for truthfulness, so when people ask you a question, they all do expect the truth,” the reporter continued.

“Are you insinuating that somehow I was lying?” El-Sayed asked.

“Yes,” Stu answers for the reporter. “And you’re lying again there.”

“And your sister tweeted it. It’s not hearsay,” Dave agrees.

“It’s not hearsay,” Stu adds. “Your freaking sister has said it not just once but multiple times.”

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