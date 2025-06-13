AP’s ‘planet‑friendly’ grocery tips debunked

In the spirit of fighting climate change, a recent Associated Press video features a woman urging “smart swaps” for a planet-friendly grocery cart — but BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere is calling it “the dumbest climate scam yet.”

“Want to make more planet-friendly choices at the grocery store? From chicken to beans and olive oil, these swaps could reduce your carbon footprint,” the Associated Press posted on X alongside the video.

“I hate this form of quote-unquote ‘journalism,’ where it’s like ‘oh, these are just nice little tips you could do that just happens to completely support one side’s political arguments,’” Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.”

In the video, the woman claims that “experts say” choosing chicken instead of beef just once a day can “cut your diet's emissions almost in half.”

“That’s partly because cows burp a lot, which produces methane, potent greenhouse gas, and processed animal products, like cheese, have a high impact on the planet. It takes about ten pounds of whole milk to make one pound of cheese,” she says confidently as she roams the grocery aisles.

“The average person eats beef about once a day,” Stu comments, “so eating chicken instead of beef means that you never eat beef again.”

“These are the simple choices you can make when you’re inside the grocery store,” he mocks. “Now, we should also note, none of these changes have any actual current difference. And when I say they don’t make any difference, I mean that sincerely.”

Stu explains that the number of cows alive does not change based on whether or not you choose chicken over beef.

“In fact, these cows that are in your store, they’re not even alive any more. They’ve already been slaughtered. They’re already there,” he says, adding, “The beef has already been produced and made, and all the emissions for the beef that’s sitting in the store has already been emitted, if you will.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.