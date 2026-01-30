‘Some of them had heart attacks’: Celebrities spread lie that ICE has ‘murdered’ 9 people this year

If you were to turn conservative media off and instead tune in to the opinions of celebrities and the mainstream media, BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere points out that you’d realize that “the skepticism that you might feel about the media’s coverage of these types of incidents when we’re talking about ICE murdering people does not exist in most people’s world.”

“They see the video maybe one time. They see everyone posting all these things, and they just assume with 100% certainty that this is murder, and all these things were murder, and the Gestapo is out in Minnesota, and they’re killing everybody,” he explains.

One celebrity giving his followers the impression that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in fact the Gestapo is actor Pedro Pascal, who recently posted on Instagram a list of the nine people he claims have been killed by ICE in just 2026 alone.

“I bet you all of those people were not actually murdered by ICE. ... So let's go through all the names. This is going to be very interesting and maybe a little misleading. Now before I do it, I want to tell you there’s no way Pedro Pascal did what we’re about to do,” Stu says, before beginning with the names that are not Renee Good or Alex Pretti.

Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55, was an illegal immigrant being detained at an ICE detention center. His death was ruled a homicide.

“This in theory could fit the post. ... In theory, you could say, ‘OK, this guy was murdered by ICE.’ Maybe that’s true. And despite what I’m about to tell you, if that is true, the people responsible for that should be charged with crimes. That is how these things should happen,” Stu says.

“I will say, your sympathy factor for him may be slightly diminished when I tell you he had prior convictions, including sexual contact with a minor. So we’re talking about someone who was charged with child molestation ... they don’t put that in the Instagram post though. They just put the name,” he explains.

The next name is Keith Porter Jr., who was killed by an off-duty ICE officer on New Year’s Eve.

“Well what if I were to tell you that yes, an ICE agent did shoot the person, but that ICE agent was off-duty, not working for ICE at the time. ... He was in his home and heard multiple gun shots and believed there was an active shooter outside. So he went out to try to help the situation and saw a man with a rifle and wound up shooting him,” Stu explains.

In the reports on the story, it’s also revealed that “Porter’s loved ones and advocates say that they believe he was ringing in the New Year by firing a gun into the air.”

“Of course, shooting your gun into the air to celebrate New Year’s is a very dangerous act and also a crime. You’re not allowed to do that at all,” Stu says.

Parady La is the next name on the list, and he comes with a multi-decade criminal record outside of the fact that he was here illegally. La died in ICE custody while going through severe withdrawal from opioids and was found unresponsive in his cell. Attempts to save him failed.

Luis Beltran Yanez Cruz is also on the list, and he died after being admitted to a hospital for health-related issues. He had a heart attack in prison. The next name is Luis Gustavo Nunez Caceras, and he also died after being treated for chronic heart-related health issues.

“Then we have Heber Sanchez Dominguez ... he was an illegal immigrant, of course, but he also was driving without a license. Is that enough to murder a man in prison? I don’t know. You’d have to ask him because he killed himself,” Stu explains.

The next name on the list, Victor Manuel Diaz, also killed himself.

“Now it’s possible we might find out later on that he didn’t kill himself and that ICE agents came in, grappled him, murdered him, hung him from his cell. Those things might be possible, and we might know them in investigation, but it’s obviously misleading and obviously wrong when all the evidence we have to this point indicates that some of these people killed themselves,” Stu says.

“Some of them had heart attacks,” he says, adding, “This is insanity.”

