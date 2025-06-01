Democrats' $20 million 'manhood' plan backfires

Democrats have a “man problem” — and now they’re spending $20 million on a study examining how to speak to their problem demographic after losing major ground with them during the 2024 election cycle.

According to the New York Times, "Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” was created by the party to "study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces" of male voters.

“I don’t know what could possibly be the reason for that at all,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.” “You know, they all just seem so masculine. Think of the masculinity of a Pete Buttigieg for a second. Okay? I mean, how do you get more masculine than that?”

The study also recommends buying advertisements in video games, to which Stu laughs and says, “Oh my God.”

However, the effort recommends one piece of genuinely good advice, which is to “shift from a moralizing tone.”

“Pretty good advice. Yes, every time you hear a joke that you don’t like, trying to get the person canceled and saying how evil they are, probably not the right path to go down. Should be pretty obvious, I would think, to people,” Stu comments.

“But you know, you can't reverse engineer what it’s like to be one of the two genders. And again, probably, if you felt offended by that statement, it’s part of the problem,” he adds.

Even the left finds the study a little strange, like Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) — who plans to run for president himself.

“That’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard,” Khanna said in an appearance on “The Young Turks.” “Donald Trump would never have to give a speech on manliness. He just exudes it.”

“The Democrats don’t need a study. We just need to understand that a lot of people lost jobs supporting their families. They lost self-respect. We gave all the glory to tech folks in my district, and some of them were doing great things,” he continued.

“But not the people who built the steel and built the industry. They literally were flyover country. We never recognized their contributions. We didn’t recognize the challenges that men were facing in terms of their physical safety, in terms of getting a good job, and the pressures of supporting a family,” Khanna added.

“We kind of made it seem like being a man was easy, when men were struggling. And then on top of that, we had this sense that if they said the wrong thing, they would be canceled,” he said, adding, “So, I don’t need a study to say any of that. I just talked to enough people.”

“It should be that obvious,” Stu agrees, adding, “I don’t think Democrats can possibly get there, though. I don’t think that is obvious at all to most Democrats.”

