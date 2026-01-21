Don Lemon reveals he doesn’t understand the First Amendment in anti-ICE church invasion

If you thought Don Lemon’s fall from grace was over — that he had hit the bottom and the only direction he could possibly go was up — then you would be wrong.

Lemon dug his hole a little deeper when he broke into a Minneapolis church service alongside a group of ICE protesters, one of whom claimed that the church “cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good.”

“A weird accusation, right, that a pastor at the church is running a part of ICE? A local chapter of ICE? ... What was fascinating about that is, first of all, you might know that even if he happens to be working for the federal government in some capacity, that does not make it OK to go and ransack his church or interrupt a service,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments.

“Also, the guy wasn’t even there,” he adds.

While Lemon and the protesters appeared very confident that storming a church full of worshippers was their right, Stu points out that “you are not actually able to do what they did.”

“I mean, you can physically do it, as they, I guess, accomplished, but you can’t legally do what they did. We have a very strong tradition, of course, in this country of the right to protest. That is something that is fundamentally ingrained in our society and something that’s very important for us to protect,” he explains.

“That being said, we also have one that, you know, gives you freedom to exercise your religion and to worship. And the problem with all of this, of course, is you went in there with your loud chanting and stopped people from their ability to execute their First Amendment right,” he continues.

“Those things bump into each other, and the law is very clear on which side wins when those two do bump into each other," he adds, pointing out that the DOJ is already vowing to press charges after the activists’ and Lemon’s actions.

However, Lemon doesn’t appear to understand this.

“Don Lemon’s a moron. OK? We’ve known this for a very long time. Don Lemon’s an idiot. But Don Lemon also thinks he knows something about not only civil rights, but also apparently the First Amendment, which he knows nothing about,” Stu says.

And the disgraced former news anchor made this clear when he interviewed the pastor of the church.

“This is unacceptable. It’s shameful. It’s shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship,” the pastor told Lemon.

“But listen, we live in, there’s a Constitution and the First Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest,” Lemon tried to argue.

“We’re here to worship Jesus. Because that’s the hope of these cities. That’s the hope of the world is Jesus Christ,” the pastor responded.

“I will say, Don, again, I mentioned this before, is an idiot,” Stu says, adding, “and that’s a problem for his analysis on the First Amendment. The First Amendment does not, very much not, allow you to go into a church service and disrupt it and prevent people who are in the middle of executing their First Amendment rights to be able to worship.”

