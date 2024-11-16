Trump appoints Gaetz and Gabbard — but are they good picks? Democrats don’t think so

Donald Trump is wasting no time building his team, and his recent appointments have fueled an absolute meltdown on the left — specifically his appointments of Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz.

Gabbard was appointed to the position of director of national intelligence, while Gaetz was appointed attorney general by the president-elect.

“What’s interesting about Gabbard,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments, “is she has come a long way, but she’s come a long way in certain categories.”

“She was very, very liberal, approaching a socialist. I mean, she was supporting Bernie Sanders for president. She’s come a long way on things like that. She has not really moved at all on her views when it comes to foreign policy and the military-industrial complex, if you will,” he explains.

However, Gabbard still must be confirmed by the Senate, and Burguiere believes that might present an uphill battle.

“She’s also probably a little risky to actually get confirmed. I don’t think the Democrats have too warm feelings for her any more, and there are a bunch of those old-school Republicans who will not like her approach to foreign affairs,” Burguiere says, noting that John Bolton has called her a “threat to national security.”

As for Gaetz, Burguiere believes it will be “an interesting ride” for him to actually get into the position, as Democrats are up in arms at the appointment and continue to accuse him of "sex trafficking."

“Is he a good pick? He will do the things that Trump wants him to do, and he will be very aggressive in doing them. And you can kind of understand the thought process here, right? Bring somebody in who is going to go balls to the wall and go into the DOJ and fire basically everybody,” Burguiere says.

“Gaetz will do it, but he’ll do it in a very splashy way, and that’s something obviously Donald Trump kind of likes, usually. So we will see how this goes,” he adds.

