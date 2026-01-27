Trump’s Greenland talk sparks media panic — but what’s really happening?

As the media continues to speculate on Trump’s negotiations with NATO, Greenland, and Denmark — BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere and Glenn Beck’s head writer Jason Buttrill unpack what they believe is actually happening.

"I find myself in a weird position on the Greenland thing. Which is like, I do see its strategic value. It would be great. I don't necessarily love the way that we went about all of this, frankly. But I will say I really don't understand what's happening," Stu says.

"I don't necessarily listen to everything that Donald Trump says, because a lot of times what Donald Trump is saying is not directed at me. It's not directed at you. It's directed to some official in some other country. He's saying it to the world, but he means it so that they react to it," he explains.

"And then later on, his plan may have been the entire time to, like, make this big claim and kind of pull it back afterward. The art of the deal, if you will," he adds.

He then asks Buttrill, "Was there ever a plan to try to take over Greenland?"

"No. I never believed that for a second. Although, I mean, going back to the 1800s, that's been a thing that a lot of U.S. presidents have tried to do," Buttrill answers.

“I assume that it’s like these back channel discussions. And again a lot of this framework could be more posturing,” Buttrill tells Stu.

“It might not eventually get there, but you can tell where the Trump administration is going. They don’t want to negotiate this in the future because we don’t know if our interests will align in the future,” he continues.

“But it still signals to where Donald Trump is going. So right now it says in this framework, if any of this is true, is that we will have bases, potentially multiple bases, and we will, like the area around our bases, be sovereign. So we’ll never have to negotiate these treaties again. We will just be there indefinitely. That’s what they want,” he explains.

“What was the reasoning for us giving it up in the '90s? Like we’re like ‘Oh, communism fell. I guess we don’t need this anymore.’ Like we didn’t think there could possibly be a threat? It just seems insane that we would mothball all these bases that we had access to,” Stu chimes in.

While neither Buttrill nor Stu are 100% sure as to what the future holds, Buttrill does know one thing for sure.

“Anytime you see a lot of the stuff that President Trump is talking about, the collective freakout, it’s all directed and the media plays right along with it,” he tells Stu, adding, “And the Trump administration knows the media is going to take it in the most extreme.”

