Is adult film star Bonnie Blue sending a pro-life message?

OnlyFans “influencer” Bonnie Blue rose to fame after sleeping with over 1,000 men in a single day — and she doesn’t seem fazed by it one bit.

“The big 1,000 was completely done,” Blue happily said in a video posted to social media while clad in a robe. “The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, like one after the other of fives. I wanted to give people more time, so then it went down to, like, one-on-ones.”

“So, like, one person would watch whilst I was with somebody, and then it would literally just be like a rotating circle,” she continued.

And Bonnie Blue might have even more news.

“There’s good news, everybody,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” says. “You’re going to be surprised to hear, if you took health class in eighth grade, that experience of having 1,000 different men inside of her may have — we don’t know for sure because we don’t know when this happened — but may have resulted in a pregnancy.”

“In just eight months' time, I am so excited to do the world’s biggest livestream of a birth,” Blue said in another video uploaded to social media.

“Now, look, I don’t think a lot of people want to see her have sex with 1,000 men. I think it sounds pretty icky. But I assure you, no one wants to watch a livestream of the birth. That’s not a thing,” Stu comments.

But it’s not just the potential for a livestream that bothers Stu.

“We’re talking about an obviously horrible way to build a family, and I don’t even know how big that family would be. Would you have 1,000 different dads? Would you go on Maury Povich and maybe try to figure out who the dad was? That would be highly rated, I suppose,” he says.

“It’s a horrible way to conceive a child, a horrible way to go through this. This is — you’re going to be surprised to hear — not really all that biblical. It’s not the path to a nuclear family that most people would design,” he continues.

“That being said, that child still deserves a chance to live. Even a baby conceived in these bizarre and ridiculous circumstances still has value,” he says, adding, “In a very strange, roundabout way, she should be commended, and has a heck of a lot more moral fortitude than a lot of women who go and abort their child and end their lives for no good freaking reason.”

