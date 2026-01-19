Jasmine Crockett polling CRATERS as US nears 2026 midterm elections

Everyone’s favorite Democrat, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, is fighting for a Texas Senate seat — and while she once had a commanding lead — new polling shows that changing.

Just last month, an article from CBS News read, “A poll last month from Texas Southern University showed Crockett leading Talarico by eight percentage points, 51% to 43%, with 6% undecided. During a recent campaign stop in Fort Worth, Crockett told CBS News Texas, ‘I will always run like I’m behind. That’s the only way I know how to run. So let me tell you, if I’m not in D.C., I will be here in Texas fighting to earn every single vote that I can.”

“That’s our girl. Inspiring, an inspiring candidate, Jasmine Crockett. Now you might say, ‘Wait a minute. Isn’t she a crazy leftist? Why are you saying she’s our girl?’ Because I want her to win this primary so very badly. I want her to run in basically every race that I follow because she’s just absolutely fantastic,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments.

However Stu has terrible news for those who love Crockett as much as he does.

“I hope you’re sitting down. ‘Texas 2026 poll: Talarico leads Crockett for Democratic Senate nomination,’” Stu reads.

“This is crushing. It’s crushing. And look, it’s not over yet. Still got plenty of time here to turn this around, but I am a little nervous in that she was up eight last time. And now James Talarico 47%, Jasmine Crockett at 38%,” Stu says.

“Still 15% undecided though. That’s 15% that could go to our girl Jasmine Crockett. She is losing now and that’s a 17-point swing from the last time,” he continues.

“Of course, if people are hearing her speak and listening to her policies, well of course she’s going to lose. That’s unfair. We shouldn't be focusing on those things. That’s not what Jasmine’s here to do,” he says, adding, “Very disappointing. I’m disappointed in you Texas.”

