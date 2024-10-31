‘Democracy dies in darkness’: Liberals lose their minds when Bezos refuses to toe the party line

There’s no doubt that the liberal mainstream media is relentless in its obedience to Kamala Harris — but one major leftist newspaper, the Washington Post, has faced swift ostracization for its refusal to endorse the vice president as president in 2024.

“Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, ‘I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.’ None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one,” Jeff Bezos wrote in an WaPo op-ed.

While Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” believes Bezos op-ed is a “step in the right direction,” he notes that every other mainstream newspaper “basically endorses a Democrat or Kamala Harris.”

It’s also quite clear, despite Bezos' non-endorsement of Kamala, that the Washington Post is a clearly partisan paper intent on showing Democrats and Kamala Harris in the best light.

“I would prefer a movement away from this approach, at least by some of these more mainstream publications. Come out and just be nonpartisan and actually cover the news correctly. A solution to this though is not stop endorsing candidates but still be liberal on everything. That doesn’t solve any problem,” Burguiere explains.

“In a way, it’s trying to make their left-wing activism a little more subtle, a little more stealth,” he adds.

After the Washington Post’s non-endorsement, the newspaper’s very own Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Anne Telnaes created a cartoon of absolutely nothing, just a blacked out piece of paper, titling it “Democracy dies in darkness.”

“They literally believe they are owed the endorsement of every single media organization in the United States or democracy is dead, and they will tell you it’s dead by some gray paint, something on a page,” Stu says.

“Like, all right, stop being so self-important. You want to write a piece that says ‘I don’t agree with this decision, here’s why,’ that’s one thing. To act like democracy is dying in darkness because the Washington Post, one of the most liberal publications in the United States, didn’t explicitly say they want Kamala Harris to win is just dumb,” he adds.

