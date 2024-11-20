$1.5 billion in 15 weeks: Kamala Harris’ INSANE campaign spending exposed

Kamala Harris’ campaign took a nosedive toward the end, and upon closer look, her wasteful spending may have played a major role — as the vice president reportedly burned through $1.5 billion within just 15 weeks.

“She was able to spend $1.5 billion in 15 weeks with no assets. Really impressive,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments.

“Her cash-rich campaign spared no expense as it hunted for voters — paying for an avalanche of advertising, social-media influencers, a for-hire door-knocking operation, thousands of staff, pricey rallies, a splashy Oprah town hall, celebrity concerts, and even drone shows,” Shane Goldmacher wrote in an article for the New York Times, adding, “It was a spree that averaged roughly $100 million per week.”

The Harris campaign’s biggest expense was advertising, spending most of a whopping $600 million on producing and buying media. $2.5 million was directed toward three digital agencies that specialize in working with online influencers.

Harris’ Oprah town hall cost the campaign close to $2.5 million as well, which Oprah attempted to explain away through the cost of setup.

“Oprah does have a bit of an argument here. First of all, she wasn’t just taking in a million dollars herself, it was going to this production company, and these events do cost a lot of money,” Stu says. “You could say, ‘OK, well, shouldn’t she just give that to her for free if she supported Kamala so much?’”

“You’d think so, but because of what Democrats want from campaign finance reform, there are campaign finance laws that say you can’t basically donate a bunch of free stuff and say that’s not a donation,” he continues.

However, there is one problem.

“In their own attempt at a defense here, they seemingly reveal a crime though because they say the $1,000,000 undercounts the cost of the event, the full cost, which ran closer to $2,500,000,” he explains. “So if in the bookkeeping they say it’s a million dollars but it actually costs $2,500,000, and Oprah ate the $1,500,000, that’s actually campaign finance violation. It’s a crime.”

“So in their attempt to try to win the press war, they may have actually committed a crime,” he adds.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.