'It's called a humiliation ritual': Dave Landau ROASTS Grammys red carpet worst dressed

Celebrities are known for their insane political commentary and questionable fashion statements — but this year's Grammys took that to an entirely new level.

One of those celebrities was Lady Gaga, who during a speech stated that she was “sick of transphobia” and that “trans people are not invisible.”

“I actually find them to be the most visible,” Stu Burguiere tells comedian Dave Landau on “Stu Does America.” “Like, every time they walk, there’s bulges to describe. Like, you can see, we all can tell.”

“They’re also the most talked about and the ones that we have to bring up all the time,” Landau agrees, laughing. “There’s doctors that have actually made them so unseen while they’re being seen that guys are afraid to go up to people in bars after a certain number of drinks.”

But believe it or not, it gets worse.





“As someone who’s, I would say, an expert on looking at the culture and determining what the hell is going on, what the hell was going on with Kanye’s wife at the Grammys? Because I don’t know if you noticed, did you notice anything about her?” Stu asks, referring to Bianca Censori’s extremely inappropriate outfit.

Censori’s outfit was essentially not an outfit at all, as whatever clothing she was wearing was so thin and see-through that she appeared to be completely naked.

“I believe it’s called a humiliation ritual, it’s what they do. It’s in certain trafficking circles,” Landau says. “He’s at the Grammys, we’re letting this slide for some reason, but wasn’t he completely a Nazi a year ago?”

“Yes, is he still getting invites to stuff?” Stu asks, laughing.

“Apparently,” Landau says, adding, “‘cause he was a full-blown Nazi.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.