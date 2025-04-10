Women giving up on marriage? Data reveals who’s happiest

While millions of young girls in the not-so-distant past dreamt endlessly of their wedding days, American women are apparently now flat out rejecting the institution of marriage — believing it won’t bring them happiness.

According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, “Over half of single women said they believe they were happier than their married counterparts.” The article looks at a 2024 AEI survey of 5,386 adults, where just over a third of surveyed single men said the same.

And in a 2022 Pew survey of single adults, only 34% of single women and 54% of single men were “looking for romance.” This is down from 38% and 61% in 2019.

“What’s not understandable to me is this perception that married people are not happy,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments. “Women really hold that strongly, men to a lesser degree, but still have that in their opinion.”

While the stats reflect single women believing marriage leads to unhappiness, the stats also prove them wrong.

Per the latest General Social Survey, the Institute for Family Studies found that the answer to “Who is happier?” is very clear.

Married women with children were by far the happiest with 39.5% reporting as “very happy” and 47.6% reporting as “pretty happy.” Another 12.9% reported being “not too happy.”

Only 21.5% of unmarried women with no children reported being “very happy,” while 53.8% reported being “pretty happy,” and 24.6% reported being “not too happy.”

“I think a lot of people convince others that, actually, married life sucks, and it doesn’t. It’s actually great,” Stu says. “When you’re in conversations with your friends, if you’re a married person, don’t try to scare them away.”

“You’re scaring them away from something that will probably benefit them,” he adds.

