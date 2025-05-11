Rosa Parks underwear, pimps, and bad haircuts: The TOP Met Gala looks that went TERRIBLY wrong

The Met Gala is a time for celebrities to socialize and dress to the nines, and this year, Dave Landau of “Normal World” and Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” found the looks interesting — to say the least.

“If you look at the people, they’re all pimps. Like 80% of them are dressed as pimps to celebrate black culture,” Landau jokes.

One Met Gala goer, Lisa, who starred in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” has been slammed by critics for wearing what appeared to be underwear with Rosa Parks’ face on them. Her lace briefs were stitched with a collage of women designed by artist Henry Taylor — and fans were convinced they saw the Civil Rights icon’s face on them.

“One thing I will note, and this is another tradition here in the United States, um, pants. You could theoretically wear pants, and even if you had Rosa Parks underwear, we wouldn’t know. That’s just a tip for anyone coming in,” Stu says.

“If you look very closely, you can see little faces of people. Now, I don’t know for sure if it’s Rosa Parks,” he adds.

A representative for the artist who designed the panties explained to the press that the image was not of Rosa Parks “but one of Henry’s neighbors.”

“That’s what happens when you don’t wear pants,” Stu jokes.

Pamela Anderson has also been the subject of criticism after appearing on the red carpet with a “bold new hairdo.”

“The most glamorous night of your life, I suppose it’s an interesting haircut,” Stu comments.

“I would say it’s kind of a Rocky Dennis haircut, maybe a special needs bowl cut, and that’s not against anybody who has special needs,” Landau chimes in, adding, “It’s the Jim Carrey Lloyd Christmas haircut.”

“I don’t understand why all fashion is like this,” he continues, adding, “It all feels like a prank. Like, this feels like a prank.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.