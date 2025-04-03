Do not resuscitate: Conservatives look to defund NPR

President Donald Trump has been urging Republicans to defund NPR and PBS — and conservatives aren’t taking his suggestion lightly.

After a hearing by the House DOGE Subcommittee, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) is introducing a bill to pull all government funding from the “chronically biased” outlets, which he claims have been “pushing Democrat talking points under the fake banner of ‘public media.’”

Jackson’s bill, titled the “No Partisan Radio and Partisan Broadcasting Services Act,” would cut off all government funding for both outlets, and those for the bill aren’t being easy on NPR CEO Katherine Maher.

“You’re a rabid progressive, and do you not think it’s a problem that your political leanings make it seem to the American people that you’re not biased?” Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) said to Maher during the hearing.

“Let’s talk about the newsroom. You have 87 registered Democrats, not a single Republican in your editor board. I mean, how does that work to give us the perception that you’re doing your job of actually delivering unbiased information?” Timmons continued.

“Well, I would agree with you that that number is a concern if it is accurate,” Maher replied.

“I’m stuck on the fact that she thinks this is a ‘concern,’ that there’s 87 Democrats and zero Republicans,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments. “You know, like 60-40 would be a concern, 55-45, maybe a little bit of a concern, 65-35, a real concern.”

“100-0 is a plan,” he continues. “You’re doing that intentionally.”

