'Fascinating scam': Taxpayer-funded FAKE nonprofit shells

Shell corporations were once the hot topic on the edge of everyone’s tongue, but now the verbiage has shifted slightly to “shell nonprofits” — and, of course, the American taxpayers are footing the bill.

Dan Andros, managing editor at CBN, has been looking into these “shell nonprofits,” and he isn’t too thrilled with what he’s uncovered.

“Democrats and sort of progressive-aligned individuals within politics are setting up these nonprofits, and then the government will rush a bunch of money to them, and then nobody knows what’s going on,” Andros tells Stu Burguiere on “Stu Does America.”

One example is the Justice Climate Fund, which Andros reports received $940 million without any IRS tax filings and no clear leadership information. Another one, Power Forward Communities, received $2 billion despite reporting only $100 in revenue from the previous year.

“So you wonder what’s going on here, and it sure looks like what’s happening is because Harris and Biden funneled this money quickly, about $20 billion, to all these different groups. And it was a part of this EPA climate fund, which people have labeled this thing a slush fund,” Andros explains.

“It was $370 billion allocated from the Inflation Reduction Act, which, this is really going to cut down on inflation, Stu, here by taking hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer money and just funneling it,” he continues. “They get funded, they throw up some solar panels, and then it goes bankrupt once they can’t fund it anymore.”

“It’s a fascinating scam,” Stu says. “Might very well be legal, we should point out, within the constraints of the law, by the way. This is why you don’t pass laws like the Inflation Reduction Act.”

