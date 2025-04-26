Skittles under fire: RFK Jr.’s color crackdown

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s latest crusade as the Health and Human Services secretary includes a proposed ban on eight FDA-approved artificial food dyes across the United States.

While most conservatives are cheering on the crackdown, Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” isn’t so sure it’s as necessary as RFK Jr. claims it is.

“Obviously, as a conservative not really liking government intervention all that much, I’m much more comfortable with working with the food industry and letting them make their choices rather than revoking authorization for particular dyes,” Stu says.

An article in the Washington Post details what “the science says” about these artificial food dyes and their effect on children — and Stu isn’t so sure it’s as bad as we’ve been led to believe.

“Consumer advocacy groups said there is sufficient evidence that the dyes may cause some harm to some children,” Stu reads, noting that “consumer advocacy groups” are “not scientists.”

“Some may cause some harm to some children, which basically tells you pretty clearly, a lot of the studies show no harm. Some of the studies show a little bitty, tiny bit of harm, as it’s mostly associated with behavioral disorders,” he continues. “And then, finally, never in any of these studies does it hit all children. It’s a small percentage of children that it hits, even when it shows up in studies, which is not always.”

However, because artificial dyes contain no nutritional value, it doesn’t seem to be worth the risk to most parents.

“No one’s saying that you should be forced to eat artificial dyes. That would be insane,” Stu says, adding that if these dyes do get banned, there are alternatives that can be used — but they come at a price.

“They don’t use artificial dyes because they just love artificial dyes,” he says. “They use artificial dyes because they’re cheaper, they cost less money, and they are able to make a higher profit margin or charge you less.”

