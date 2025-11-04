Socialist Mamdani poised to win as Gen Z floods polls

The elections today are undoubtedly important, especially the one taking place in New York City — where the entire city risks falling to socialism at the hands of Democrat voters.

Gen Z is reportedly coming out in droves for Mamdani, with early voting data recording 117,042 adults ages 18 to 29 casting ballots in the election. This is 16% of the vote share, which is higher than previous elections for this age group.

Democratic socialist Mamdani is favored to win and would be the first Muslim mayor and first Asian American mayor of the nation’s largest city.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere wonders what a Mamdani win would mean for the Democrat Party as a whole.

“The question is, is he going to be the face of the party?” Burguiere asks.

“I think the answer to that is the Democrats don’t actually want that. They don’t like his package. They like the fact that he, you know, can come out, and he’s packaged as a very, you know, happy-go-lucky candidate that’s saying important things about affordability,” he explains, adding, “But they do not want this to happen.”

“What conservatives need to do if Mamdani does win is to step back and say, ‘Holy crap, that’s the face of the party.’ That’s who they’re running against. You know, the guy you’re saying is a moderate in that swing-state election. Actually, he’s Mamdani and that will be true more often than it is not,” he continues.

There is one man running against Mamdani who Burguiere believes would do a great job, but unfortunately, the odds are not stacked in his favor.

“I’m a New Yorker. I was born in New York, but I have very little sympathy for New York City. They were the ones that picked Mamdani. They were the ones that showed Cuomo that he has a chance of winning, which helped him in the race. They’re the ones that are ignoring Curtis Sliwa, who’s been just a good guy who likes the city and should be the next mayor,” Burguiere says, noting that while he’d “be the best one,” the other two are essentially the same to him.

“I don’t really care honestly who wins out of Cuomo or Mamdani,” he says, adding, “I think they both suck and they both do incredible damage to the city. It’ll be worse than it is now because of these two people.”

