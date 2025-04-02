Leftists burn Teslas in $43M astroturf protest

While left-wing protesters are burning Tesla electric cars to “save democracy,” others are doing research to understand whether these protesters are just dumb or if they’re being paid.

And it appears it’s the latter.

Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” has found some receipts from reporter Asra Nomani, and they’re not pretty.

“I went to the Tysons, Va., #TeslaTakedown protest on Tyco Road for @FairfaxTimes last Saturday, locals calling on America to ‘deport @elonmusk,’ and saw familiar faces from local Democratic Party activism,” Nomani wrote in a post on X.

“I documented identical messaging to protests nationwide and then built a @DPearlProject database of 304 protests that reveals that indeed the protests are more Astro Turf than ‘grassroots,’” she added.

Nomani continued on to say that while these protests appear “spontaneous,” they’re actually the product of “well-funded, tightly coordinated campaigns led by national political organizations like the Indivisible Project, MoveOn.org, and professional protest firms.”

“These groups use digital platforms, pre-scripted chants, pre-printed signs, and nationwide toolkits to manufacture the appearance of grassroots activism, and the messages on Tyco Road mirror the language of protests nationwide,” she said, noting that this is called “AstroTurfing.”

Nomani found that 100% of the groups and individuals who organized the protests were allied with the Democratic Party, only 15 organizations and their affiliates are behind the protests nationwide, and the most involved groups promoting the #TeslaTakedown protests have combined revenues of at least $43.1 million.

“‘Oh, it’s just the average person,’” Stu mocks. “Just the average person and their $43 million dollars.”

