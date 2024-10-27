Victoria’s Secret or Victor’s Secret? Trans models featured in 2024 fashion show

The Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show used to be a highly anticipated event. Between the elaborate costumes, celebrity singers, stunning models, and high-profile guest list, the show drew millions of viewers from all over the world.

Enter wokeness.

In 2018, the lingerie company jettisoned the uber sexiness that long defined its brand and adopted a more artsy approach to stand in solidarity with the #metoo movement.

Then in 2021, Victoria’s Secret replaced the iconic “angels” with a group of varied models and influencers to show their commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Last year, the fashion show was replaced with a strange pseudo-documentary featuring little femininity but lots of diversity, including a Nigerian artist who recited poetry.

And now for the cherry on top. This year, the fashion show, which just returned after a six-year hiatus, included two transgender models.

“Transgender models make history at Victoria’s Secret fashion show,” laughs Stu Burguiere, reading from an Entertainment headline.

“Are you kidding me? Is this real?” he asks.

Unfortunately, the answer is yes.

Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani, two biological males posing as women, strutted down the runway in full-blown lingerie.

Stu displays the pictures of the two models but says he’s afraid to look too close for fear of “whatever might be going on down there.”

If we can learn anything from Victoria’s Secret it’s that “secrets are important, and sometimes you should keep them.”

“Maybe keep the secrets and don’t put them on television,” sighs Stu.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.