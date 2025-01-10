LGBTQ fire chief: DEI and leadership failures fuel LA’s wildfire disaster

The wildfires in California have devastated and left thousands of Americans homeless — and people aren’t sure whom, or what, to blame.

“It’s not just a natural disaster,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” says. “A natural disaster is a real thing, and you have to deal with it sometimes, and it can be really, really, ugly, but it’s also kind of been strange incompetence and strange priorities by the state of California and local officials.”

James Woods, who has been displaced by the catastrophic fires, puts some blame on those authorities himself.

“Our new fire chief,” Woods began in a recent interview with Fox News, “She took over and she put on her bio that her priority, ‘My highest priority is inclusion, diversity, and equity. That is my priority.’”

“And somebody forgot to fill all the reservoirs, I guess, with water, because when I was getting smoke alarms there was a fire truck parked in front of my house but they couldn’t pump any water because there was none because they didn’t put them in the reservoirs,” he continued.

“Now, DEI is of course very important when you’re fighting fires. I only want my house and a fire that happens to be engulfing my home to be put out by someone from Mongolia. That’s just my personal stand, it’s very, very important to me,” Burguiere jokes in response.

“I think most people though are the opposite. Most people don’t care what color the person is who’s putting out a fire. They just want the fire to be put out,” he continues, “they want water to be available to the fire department. Seems like a pretty good idea, but diversity, equity, and inclusion is really important.”

Just a few years ago, the California fire chief was praised for her three-year strategic plan to increase diversity.

“People ask me, ‘What number are you looking for?’ I said, ‘I’m not looking for a number. It’s never enough,’” the fire chief said in a 2022 interview before she was praised by the interviewer for being a “proud member of the LGBTQ community.”

“Wow,” Stu comments. “Thank God, we’ve got a woman who likes chicks at the head of our fire department because that’s the important feature that you need. It really, really matters who she wants to go to bed with when you’re talking about, ‘Can you put a fire out?’”

