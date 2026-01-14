Zohran Mamdani is now openly pitching communism — and mocking 'rugged individualism'

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s swearing-in ceremony went as one might expect, with the young politician praising the “warmth of collectivism” while dissing the “frigidity of rugged individualism.”

And BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere couldn’t be less surprised.

“You might think, well, you know, he won the election. Sure, he was a firebrand when he was out there on the campaign tour, but what’s he really going to be like as a mayor?” Stu asks on “Stu Does America.”

“He tried to make that very, very clear in his opening speech, where he talked about 'the warmth of collectivism,'” he adds, before playing a clip from Mamdani’s telling speech.

“We will draw this city closer together. We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism. If our campaign demonstrated that the people of New York yearn for solidarity, then let this government foster it,” Mamdani boomed.

“Because no matter what you eat, how you pray, or where you come from, the words that most define us are the two we all share: New Yorkers,” he added.

“It is unbelievable that anyone is falling for this after what has happened in our history. The ‘frigidity of rugged individualism,’ the thing that built America, he’s describing it as frigid and cold and awful, an awful experience,” Stu comments.

“And then the warmth, the warm blanket of collectivism. It’s not even hiding it. It’s not even the collectivism, the warmth of working together. He’s not even using an euphemism. He’s just coming out and saying it. He’s just saying, ‘Hey, let me just pitch this to you: Marxism,’” he continues.

“Now, of course, the warmth of collectivism is very, very known. Well known. They wrote a great book about it. It’s a little long. It’s called ‘The Black Book of Communism,’” he adds.

Stu points out that the book is a great one to have in your personal library, as it's an “endless telling of all the horrors of the world of communism and what it has done to us over the past hundred years.”

“We’re talking about, you know, millions and millions and millions and millions and millions of people dead,” he says. “Like we’re talking nine figures of people killed by this philosophy that the people of New York were just like, ‘You know, let’s try that here.’”

