Canada’s assisted suicide program may soon include infants

Canada has been euthanizing an increasing number of its own citizens under its Medical Assistance in Dying program, or MAID — and it's no longer just the terminally ill receiving the treatment.

Canadian commentator and BlazeTV contributor who goes by the name Black Horse tells BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre that in 2024, “over 16,000 people were killed via MAID” and notes that it’s a “radically expanding program.”

“It is a very significant part of mortality,” he adds.

And while most would assume that MAID is only for those who need it or at least want it, the expansion of Track 2 MAID opens the program up to individuals whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable but who experience severe suffering that may have no end.



And now a topic of debate between doctors is whether or not babies should be added to the list.

“Now I know that due to abortion and the incredibly permissive levels and, you know, times in which abortion are allowed in many areas, that people might say, ‘Oh well, there’s not a huge difference,’ but I think there is a huge difference,” MacIntyre says.

“The fact that the baby has been born, has been alive and out of their mother’s womb for a considerable amount of time, removes pretty much all discussions over is it a life, you know, who has agency, these kinds of things and puts us squarely in a situation where, you know, we’re no longer talking about somebody who is consenting because they’re in a high degree of pain or even someone who’s consenting because they’re just miserable or don’t want to continue on in a specific state,” he continues.

“We’re now just paying the government to murder someone’s child for them because they don’t want to take care of them,” he adds.

