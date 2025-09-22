In 2009, George Soros sent Glenn Beck a cryptic threat. Now it all makes sense.

In 2009, Glenn Beck was threatened by billionaire powerbroker George Soros.

“Your boss is hurting my boss, and it will end,” one of Soros’ goons told Joel Cheatwood, who at the time served as the founding chief content officer at the Blaze.

“And when Joel said, ‘No, I don't think that's going to end. I know my boss, and I don't think he's going to stop,’ [Soros’ man] said, ‘I don't think you understand. He is going to stop, and you should just let your boss know that the ship is about to sail,”’ Glenn recalls.

But it’s what came next that is perhaps most unnerving. The henchman added, “Everything that is needed is on board, and everyone's getting onto the boat, and it's about to set sail, and you do not want to be left on the dock, but it's setting sail, and it's going to leave, and your boss and you people are not going to be on it.”

Today, 16 years later, that cryptic omen is now manifesting before our very eyes.

France’s government just collapsed earlier this month when former Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly over his proposed austerity budget to tackle the country's ballooning debt and rising borrowing costs.

Predictably, the mainstream media is circulating the narrative that France’s financial predicament is the result of decades of deficit spending, COVID-era bailouts, and rising interest costs. But the truth couldn’t be more obvious: This the Cloward-Piven plan on full display.

France’s welfare system has been intentionally overwhelmed in order to collapse the system, and the country’s record migrant numbers have been a critical step in this process.

“What's happening with France here is exactly what happened in New York City — what Cloward and Piven did in New York City back in the '70s,” says Glenn’s head researcher Jason Buttrill.

France’s current financial crisis was “the point” of the nation’s open borders agenda, says Glenn — and so is the anarchy that’s on the horizon. Now that the country is forced to make significant cuts to its social welfare programs, those migrants and far-left extremists aren’t likely to sit idly by.

“When you stop paying them for not working, when all of a sudden all of that goes away, do you think they're going to be happy about it? Do you think they're going to not light the streets on fire?” Glenn asks.

But America would be ignorant to look at France’s situation as anything other than a mirror. “We are all on the verge of collapse, and nobody's recognizing it,” Glenn says.

Like France and the U.K., which has begun “arresting children for wearing T-shirts with the English flag on it,” the United States is also contending with the crime, anti-American movements, and financial strain of the Biden regime’s mass illegal immigration agenda.

“If we don't wake up soon, [America’s collapse] is going to happen because the entire West is going to collapse,” Glenn cautions.

And that’s what Soros meant when he said the ship is ready: The West has been intentionally teed up to fall into unspeakable darkness.

Glenn warns: “If this socialism thing goes, America, we're about to see one of the darkest predictions that I have made come true ... and that is: If America goes dark with the powers that we have, the technology that we have, the ability that we have, we will make the Nazis look like rookies.”

