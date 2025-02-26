Elon Musk’s AI 'singularity' WARNING explained

Elon Musk took to his X account to warn that “we are on the event horizon of the singularity” — and shockingly, most people seemed totally fine with it.

However, Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” isn’t most people.

“It sounds like something from a science fiction movie,” Glenn says, adding, “but you should know the way Elon Musk defines the singularity.”

“It is a point in the future where artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence,” he explains, adding, “So that’s the road from AGI, the artificial general ... to ASI, that leads, he believes, to a rapid and unpredictable transformation of society.”

Elon often compares the singularity to a black hole event, which Glenn explains as “not exactly fun.”

“The event horizon is right at the lip, right before you go, ‘Dear God, turn the ship around,’ and then you can’t. That’s the event horizon, and then it sucks you into the black hole, where you cannot get out. And eventually something called spaghettification happens, where everything’s turned into spaghetti,” Glenn says.

“But it’s not the kind you eat. It’s the kind that everything is shredded,” he continues. “You and everything you know, and all physics, everything breaks down. So it’s not a good place to be. Not a good place to be. He sees this as the moment when AI becomes vastly smarter than humans.”

Meanwhile, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison believes that AI can provide governments around the globe meaningful insight into their populations.

“If you want to improve population health, sure. You have to take all of your health care data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data,” Ellison said at the World Governments Summit on February 12.

“Sounds great. So we, according to Larry Ellison, we want to take all of the world’s data, from all over the world, I mean all the way to your DNA, and put it into this giant machine,” Glenn says.

“I mean, seriously, again, remember, Ellison is one of the leading forces behind AI developments today. He’s a key partner in Project Stargate, which is sounding more and more spooky every time I say it. Could be the biggest AI project in world history by the time its finished, and how does he want to use this new technology?” Glenn asks.

“Well, he wants everybody’s data,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.