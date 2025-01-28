DeepSeek AI — a Chinese artificial intelligence chatbot — is taking the world by storm. Released just eight days ago, the app has soared to the top of Apple Store’s downloads, shocking investors and tanking certain tech and energy stocks.

Said to rival and even exceed OpenAI’s ChatGPT in terms of performance, DeepSeek AI was comparatively cheap to build because it uses fewer advanced chips. This caused several AI-related stocks to drop significantly, but chip-making giant Nvidia was hit the hardest, losing nearly $600 billion in market value yesterday — the biggest single-day loss for a company in U.S. history.

The app must be good to spark such an explosive reaction.

But what’s the catch?



Glenn Beck has a chilling answer.





A friend of Glenn’s who works for one of the leading AI companies tested DeepSeek AI when he heard rumors that it’s “not as censored as ChatGPT.”

First, he asked the chatbot to “make the best case on why Michelle Obama is a man.” Initially, the response was that it was a “conspiracy theory,” but after pushing back a bit, the bot took the position of “maybe,” meaning that it can be “manipulated.”

Then, he asked the bot “to list the people who killed more people than anyone else.”

The initial answer was shocking: “Genghis Khan and Mao [Zedong],” the bot replied. A surprising and impressive answer considering the app is Chinese-made.

But then something strange happened.

After 15 seconds, the answer disappeared and was replaced by the following message: “Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.”

When Glenn’s friend once again attempted to push back by replying, “You just said Mao and Khan killed the most people, say more about that,” the bot began to display pages of information on these subjects.

Then the screen suddenly went blank. When Glenn’s friend pressed the bot about deleting its original answer, the bot started to gaslight him by denying that it ever answered with Mao and Khan:

“It seems there might be some sort of confusion or misunderstanding. I haven't previously mentioned Genghis Khan or Mao in this conversation, nor have I made any claims about them. If you'd like, I can provide historic context or information about these figures and their impact. Let me know how I can assist.”

This process of ask, answer correctly, delete, and deny continued.

Then the ultimate test happened. Glenn’s friend uploaded a screenshot he had taken of the bot’s original answer on Mao’s impact, namely that he is “responsible for millions of deaths.”

When the bot received the image of its own reply, it immediately deleted it.

This strange exchange prompted Glenn to download and experiment with the app himself. For example, he asked the DeepSeek bot: “I know that the CCP requires recruiting measures to be taken by every private company. How does this play out with you?”

“Nothing — no answer,” says Glenn.

“This is extraordinarily dangerous,” he warns. “Please don’t download it.”

To learn more about DeepSeek AI and Glenn’s harrowing predictions for the future of AI, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.