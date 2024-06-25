American Giant partners with Walmart to sell ‘Made in America’ 4th of July themed shirts

Just in time for the 4th of July, Walmart of all places has partnered with American Giant to sell "Made in America" T-shirts.

American Giant is a clothing company that produces 100% American-made products and also happens to be one of Glenn Beck’s sponsors. Founded by Bayard Winthrop, the company's products are made with quality materials that are built to withstand the test of time. Further, American Giant creates jobs for Americans in factory towns and cities across the country, thereby boosting communities and our economy.

“After about 18 months of work, we are announcing a collaboration with Walmart, bringing some entirely American-made T-shirts to 1,700 Walmart doors all across the country,” he told Glenn.

“It’s an important moment, I think, not only for the textiles, but more broadly for American-made to have a major retailer step up with us for this kind of a commitment.”

“The American worker — at least in my judgment — is the best worker in the world, and we have allowed our domestic capability to decay over the last 35 years, and thankfully, both parties are waking up to this reality that we’ve gotta do something about it,” Winthrop said.

It’s exciting to see a company that believes in the potential of America — and believes in what we’re doing here at Blaze Media — to receive an opportunity like this.

“Made-in-America products and clothes have become expensive. I get it,” Glenn acknowledges, adding that sometimes we’re forced to “settle for convenience and cost.”

However, this partnership between Walmart and American Giant merges the best of both worlds — clothing that is American-made but still affordable.

“MORE OF THIS!” is Glenn’s emphatic response.

American Giant is a sponsor of the Glenn Beck radio program and Blaze Media.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.