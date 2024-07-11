Are Democrats DONE with Joe Biden? | Glenn Beck and Piers Morgan debate

In the wake of his disastrous debate against Donald Trump, faith in Joe Biden has waned dramatically, as the nation had a front-row seat to witness the president’s undeniable cognitive decline.

Major Democratic donors have pulled funds, liberal politicians have renounced support, and even the media has begun to denounce a second term for President Biden.

Is it safe to say Democrats have officially lost hope in Joe?

Glenn Beck and Piers Morgan met to discuss this very question.

Are Democrats DONE with Biden? | Glenn Beck & Piers Morgan Debate www.youtube.com

Currently, the nation is holding its breath waiting for the announcement that Biden has dropped out of the race. Many say it’s only a matter of time before he’s replaced.

But with whom? And what happens to all the funds the Biden campaign has raised?

“If Joe Biden does decide, as the New York Times is intimating, to step aside … then all the money that he's raised,” which amounts to “hundreds of millions of dollars, can only go to Kamala Harris; it can't go to any other candidate,” says Piers.

“Does [Biden’s replacement] have to be Kamala simply because of where the money is?” he asks Glenn.

“The money isn't the only thing,” says Glenn. “Kamala Harris was brought onto the ticket in this madness of equity.”

According to “the progressive side, you cannot replace her. She's a black woman – the first black woman vice president. Now you have the opportunity, you're going to replace her with a white man?” he asks, referencing the suspicion that California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) might be chosen as Biden’s replacement.

“The only person they could replace her with that could win is Michelle Obama.”

However, the former first lady has made it clear she has no interest in running, but Glenn thinks if Barack presses her, she might concede, run, and actually win.

Besides Biden’s candidacy, there’s another idea being thrown around: invoking the 25th Amendment, which would temporarily pass presidential powers to Kamala Harris.

There’s only one problem – the decision must be made by “the Cabinet and the vice president,” and so far, both have refused to even acknowledge what the country sees in Biden.

“I saw yesterday the press secretary [Karine Jean-Pierre] insisting he's not got any form of dementia. I thought that was a blatant lie,” says Piers.

To hear the rest of the conversation, including Glenn's and Piers’ thoughts on the global unrest that seems to be growing ever stronger, watch the clip above.

