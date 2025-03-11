Is this the future of ‘AI agents’ in 2025?

Fairly soon, we will be witnessing the rise of “AI agents” — which high-tech expert Jeff Brown calls “the biggest trend of 2025.”

“This trend towards agentic AI, which is giving artificial intelligence programs agency, i.e. empowerment, to perform tasks that we would normally do ourselves,” Brown tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.” "That's the biggest trend of 2025."

“We’ll all feel like we have a very talented executive assistant that is helping us navigate our days and recapture an hour, two hours, three hours of our time that we would normally spend on really kind of menial things,” Brown explains.

“Imagine your own agentic AI for just a normal American household. Understands their food consumption and their eating habits. It is empowered to go out and order online a week’s worth of groceries to be delivered at a time when it knows that you’re at home, dropped off at your front door,” he continues.

“All of that friction that we spend hours a week literally disappears overnight,” he adds.

“And this is just the beginning,” Glenn chimes in.

“I mean, what do we have left? Eight months? This will become reality this year. It is moving at such a fast pace.”

“That is upon us. We’re at the event horizon, which means you’re about to be sucked into it and cannot turn around."

"There is no turning back at this stage,” Brown says.

And just recently, Elon Musk and his team at XAI, which is Musk’s artificial intelligence company, released their latest frontier AI model, called Grok 3.

“It’s just extraordinary,” Brown says.

