The biggest questions we NEED answered after Trump assassination attempt

The gunman responsible for shooting former President Donald Trump may have been neutralized, but there are still dozens of questions regarding the assassination attempt.

And Glenn Beck wants answers.

First, the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was somehow mysteriously able to access a secured area without tipping off the Secret Service — while supporters in the crowd were pointing him out before the shooting began.

“How does someone sneak a rifle onto the grounds? How does someone even know that building is there? How is [it] that he was acting so weird and pacing in front of the metal detectors? They tried to follow him, but oops, he got away,” Glenn says, conspiratorially.

“How could the kid possibly even think that the highest ground at the venue wouldn’t even be watched?” He adds, “and a handy ladder just happened to be there.”

“And nobody in the Secret Service, none of the drones, none of the things that we pay millions of dollars for, none of that caught him,” he says, noting that it’s not like they didn’t have help from the crowd, who were yelling that a man with a rifle was climbing up a ladder onto a roof before Crooks got his first shot off.

“Why did the sniper have him in his sights for over a minute before he took a shot? Why did a cop climb up the ladder to look around? When the guy pointed a gun at him he then ducked down and came down off the ladder,” Glenn says, adding, “Did he call anyone to warn?”

Not only are the circumstances surrounding the shooter himself interesting, but the Secret Service agents did not look like they were in charge of the situation.

“How is it the secret service has a bodyguard,” Glenn begins, “who is a woman that doesn’t even reach Trump’s nipples? How is she going to guard the president’s body with hers? How is it another female secret agent pulled her gun out a good four minutes too late, then looks around not knowing what to do, and then couldn’t get it back into the holster because she’s a Melissa McCarthy body double?”

Meanwhile, our country is almost $40 trillion in debt.

“You can’t hire a few guys to make sure our candidates are safe?” Glenn asks, bewildered.

“Now, Joe Biden is also saying that we shouldn’t make assumptions about the motive of the shooter. Well, I think we can assume one thing: He wanted to kill the Republican candidate for president. Can we agree on that?” He adds.

