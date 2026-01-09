‘The beginning of a civil war’: Glenn Beck sounds alarm on Walz, Frey challenging federal authority in Minneapolis ICE shooting fallout

On Wednesday, January 7, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during a large-scale federal immigration enforcement operation. Based on video footage from the incident, President Trump, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and many other officials have accused Good of deliberately obstructing ICE and weaponizing her vehicle in an attempt to ram and run over the agent who shot her.

The left, meanwhile, is foaming at the mouth, framing Good, whose vehicle struck an officer, requiring him to seek medical attention, as an innocent observer.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) have even gone as far as challenging federal forces. Most conservatives have had little reaction to their statements, as they’re on brand for the two radical leftists, but Glenn Beck says they should terrify everyone.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn breaks down the dangerous implications of Frey's and Walz’s statements.

In a press conference following the incident with Good, Frey said, “I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the f**k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite.”

Glenn is flabbergasted by the mayor’s words. “What else is going on in Minneapolis? ... The biggest scandal of the state and possibly the biggest heist of taxpayer money in the history of our country is going on in [Minneapolis’] Somali community,” he says, predicting that both Frey and Walz will “go to jail” for their alleged complicity in it.

“So do they have any incentive at all to make the federal government into the bad guy? Absolutely,” Glenn continues, adding that Frey’s disdain for the federal government is akin to that of the “anarchists, communists, [and] people who are trying to actively overthrow our government by causing chaos in our streets.”

Walz’s statement was even more terrifying, however.

“We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you've done enough. ... I have issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard. We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks,” he said.

“There is no other way to read this other than: ‘I am training our National Guard to stand up against our federal government,’” Glenn translates.

As outlined in the Constitution, a governor, Glenn explains, “cannot block the Department of Justice in any criminal investigation,” “the Department of Homeland Security enforcement action,” or “Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations carried out under federal statute.”

“Federal authority in these areas come directly from what's called the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. It means the federal law is supreme over what the governor says and what the state law is,” he explains.

“State consent for federal law enforcement is not required, so when a governor says, ‘We don't need any further help from the federal government’ ... there's nothing legal in that — nothing.”

It is legal, however, for a governor to “refuse cooperation,” “withdraw all state resources,” and even “instruct state agencies, ‘you're not to participate.”’ But “the moment the governor crosses this line from non-cooperation to interference, they've just violated the Constitution and put us on the edge of a constitutional crisis or civil war,” says Glenn.

Walz threatening to deploy the military against federal operations in the state is “the brightest red line,” he says.

“Once the governor said that, everything has to change.”

One option, although it’s Glenn’s least favorite, is Trump federalizes the Minnesota National Guard.

The other option is for Walz to face “obstruction consequences,” says Glenn. “Federal injunctions, contempt of court, criminal exposure for obstruction — this all has precedent, and it should be considered.”

Glenn is certain that Walz is not actually threatening to deploy the National Guard against federal officers — as that would land him in jail, which he’s already trying to avoid in light of the state’s egregious Somali fraud schemes.

“He is calling up the Democratic national guard. ... He is calling on people like Renee Nicole Good. He is trying to get people who are so zombie-like on the Democratic side to go up and put their bodies in and to obstruct. He’s using them as soldiers,” Glenn lays bare.

What Walz said is “not just unconstitutional on the National Guard side. That is just morally reprehensible.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

