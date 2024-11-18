Can RFK Jr. put an END to a corrupt FDA?

Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his secretary of health and human services — and Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” couldn’t be more thrilled, though he does have some suggestions.

“I want him to dismantle the money going back and forth from the drug companies, the revolving door,” Glenn tells head researcher Jason Buttrill and Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America.”

Why? Glenn explains that this is because the system is corrupt and currently has little to nothing to do with America’s health and much more to do with the pockets of large corporations.

“The food company goes to their group of known and trusted scientists and says, ‘We need a study that shows yellow number five is safe,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to do that study, it’s going to be fair and balanced and totally on the up and up,’” Glenn says.

“You seem skeptical,” Stu comments, joking.

“A little bit, just like I am with studies that are paid for by the people who are going to benefit from that study. It’s not neutral. The FDA then is given that study after it comes back and says, ‘Yellow number five is fine,’” Glenn continues.

The FDA then approves the ingredient, but not without significant cost.

“Half of the money from the FDA, half of their budget comes from food and pharmaceutical companies,” Glenn says.

“Let’s say if you stopped that, you’d cut the FDA in half,” Stu comments.

“Yes,” Glenn responds. “I want less input from the FDA, and I want an end to the revolving door and the obvious corruption that’s coming from money.”

