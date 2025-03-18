Can Trump actually VOID Biden’s autopen signatures?

It’s come to the nation’s attention many orders signed by Joe Biden during his presidency bear a mechanized signature produced by an autopen, calling into question the legitimacy of hundreds of signed documents. Was he even approving each digital signature? Or was someone signing documents behind his back?

Given Biden’s waning mental acuity before and during his term, the idea that someone or a group of someones was running the country in his stead is not far-fetched.

“Everyone involved with [the autopen scandal] should quite honestly be tried for treason,” says Glenn Beck. If found guilty, “you are a traitor to the Constitution of the United States.”

The question is: Who was using the autopen?

Glenn says he’s doubtful Kamala Harris was using the autopen, but Susan Rice, former U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klain, former White House chief of staff, certainly raise red flags.

Glenn’s head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, is also suspicious of Obama appointee Neera Tanden, who served as Biden’s senior adviser and White House staff secretary before becoming the director of the Domestic Policy Council.

There are several Obama appointees, he says, who got way too close to Joe Biden during his term.

Glenn says the first thing we need to find out is where the autopen was located, who had access to it, and what the “chain of command” looked like.

This is especially important in light of what the Heritage Foundation recently discovered: “[Joe Biden] was on vacation golfing while some of these pardons were being signed.”

Co-host Stu Burguiere says that while the DOJ first issued an “OK” to autopen back in 2005 during the Bush administration, it’s never been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Given President Trump’s recent declaration that Biden’s pre-emptive pardons that went to Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci, and members of the January 6 Committee, among others, should be nullified due to the autopen signature, the Supreme Court may have to get involved because “there's nothing in the Constitution that even comes close to addressing this.”

