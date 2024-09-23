SHOCKING: New testimony shows the PENTAGON refused Capitol protection on J6

One of the left's biggest weapons against Trump is its weaponization and manipulation of the events of January 6 — which too many Americans have bought into.

However, as more evidence comes out, it appears that the left knew exactly what its plans were regarding this day from the very beginning.

And Blaze Media’s investigative journalist Steve Baker has just received testimony from a high ranking government official that proves it.

“He decided to go on the record with us and reveal to the Blaze that he was on the teleconference call,” Baker explains. “Four-star and three-star generals were on the teleconference call with the National Guard at the same time discussing the deployment of the Guard after the Capitol Police chief’s son was desperately trying to get them to come down and assist.”

“And they were ready,” Glenn Beck comments.

“They were completely ready, and this is what the Guard commanders were trying to convey. But the Pentagon pukes, the guys who answered directly to Milley, were saying, ‘We’re not so sure about the optics of this,’” Baker explains.

“We just assumed it was Pelosi. No, it was passed along from these generals at the source, at the Pentagon, on this teleconference call, which assistant secretary Casey Wardynski was on that call, and he laid it all out to us,” he continues.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump was asking for the National Guard to be there in order to make sure the situation was safe.

“His campaign has to get on this,” Baker says.

