CEO wins legal battle to place giant Trump sign on New York office headquarters — and the community is ... happy?

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino is one of many who the left has tried to silence for vocalizing support for Donald Trump. Despite being a registered Democrat, Constantino was horrified by the assassination attempts on Trump. In response, he posted a message supporting Trump and calling for an end to political violence.

“Well, he started getting death threats and people telling him to kill himself,” says Glenn Beck. “It got ugly.”

However, the hate spewed at him only served to fuel Constantino’s fire even more.

Instead of cowering under pressure, he decided to install a giant 100-foot wide “Vote for Trump” sign atop the Sticker Mule office in Amsterdam, New York.

Initially, the city told him that he couldn’t have the sign for various bogus reasons, but recently a N.Y. judge ruled that he indeed can display the sign.

Constantino, who just unveiled the gargantuan Trump sign at a large rally a couple of days ago, now joins Glenn on “The Glenn Beck Program” to share how New Yorkers are reacting.

“I think everybody's in love with the sign,” he says, adding that there’s only “two or three people that are upset about it.”

From what he’s heard from local journalists, the sign has been a means of uniting the community.

According to Constantino, one journalist told him, “Everybody is on your side — Democrat, Republican, Independent — in the local community.”

“They all want the sign because they all know I'm sticking up for free speech and free expression, and I’m trying to end this epidemic of anti-Trump hate,” he tells Glenn and condemns the Democrat politicians speaking out against free speech , including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and Tim Walz.

To hear more of the story, why Trump was the first Republican Constantino ever voted for, and who he believes is the biggest villain in the tech industry, watch the clip above.

