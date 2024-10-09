3 pieces of evidence that PROVE you will be censored under a Kamala Harris regime — ‘Our First Amendment stands as a major block’

Many are calling the 2024 election the most important election of our lifetime — and it’s because much is at stake.

One of the most pressing issues right now is our First Amendment, which has protected free speech since it was ratified in 1791.

Although Democrats deny it, a Kamala Harris regime would likely see the end of free speech as we’ve known it.

Glenn Beck points to three examples of people in Harris’ elitist circle who have boldly, unapologetically questioned our First Amendment and called for censorship.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In the first example, Hillary Clinton in a CNN interview says, “If the platforms — whether it's Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are — if they don't moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control, and it's not social and psychological effects; it's real harm.”



The second example comes from none other than Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz. In a clip from 2022 that’s since gone viral, Walz said, “I think we need to push back on this. There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, especially around our democracy.”

Stu Burguiere reminds that Walz even reiterated this idea in his recent debate against JD Vance.

And finally, at a World Economic Forum meeting last month, John Kerry stated the following: “If people go to only one source and the source they go to is sick and has an agenda and they're putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just hammer it out of existence.”

Of course, these are just three of countless examples of Democrats demonizing the First Amendment and calling for censorship.

What none of the elitists are willing to say, however, is that they intend to be the “final arbiter” on what is considered misinformation and hate speech.

“The arbiter that they are asking for is them — that they will alert social media and everyone else ‘this is not true, this is true,’ just like they did with the Hunter Biden laptop,” says Glenn.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.