China’s espionage efforts are ramping up — and it’s a massive threat

President Donald Trump’s plan to allow 600,000 Chinese student visas to be issued has Americans on the right outraged.

"I think it's very insulting to say students can't come here. Because they'll go out and start building schools and they'll be able to survive it. But I like that their students come here. I like that other countries' students come here,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.

“And you know what would happen if they didn't? Our college system would go to hell very quickly. And it wouldn't be the top colleges; it would be colleges that struggle on the bottom. And you take out 300,000 or 600,000 students out of the system," Trump continued.

"I like having — and I told this to President Xi, that we're honored to have their students here," he added.

Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck is among those shocked by Trump’s move.

“You have to be close to the CCP to be able to travel to the United States, don’t you? You have to be well connected with the Communist Party,” Glenn says to investigative journalist and author Peter Schweizer.

“Yeah, that’s right, Glenn,” Schweizer answers. “I mean, look, the reason I think that Trump is allowing this to happen is because this is a top priority for Xi and they’re trying to negotiate a whole bunch of things, but I still think it is a mistake.”

“There are 600,000 Chinese students that come to the United States. American students going to China is a trickle. So this is not about an exchange of ideas,” he continues.

“The entire premise behind the student exchanges going back to the 1980s is that this would make the Chinese elite more like us, right? They get to know us, they become friendly, they become more Americanized. The vast majority of the hard-line aides around President Xi were educated in the United States, primarily at places like Harvard,” he explains.

This is why Schweizer believes “it’s not working.”

“The Chinese leadership is actually more hard-line now than it was under Hu Jintao or under Deng Xiaoping. And they’re more Western-educated,” he says.

And what these 600,000 students are studying is even more cause for concern.

“They’re not coming here to study comparative literature or sociology. The vast, vast majority, over 90%, are in the hard sciences,” Schweizer says, adding, “So it is stealing our secrets.”

