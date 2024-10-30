‘Demonic gaslighting’: Pastor explains why Christians MUST vote in the 2024 election

There’s no denying that there is no presidential candidate that perfectly encapsulates Christianity through policy positions.

However, there is one candidate whose plans for America would move the country farther in the direction of Christianity and one candidate who would take us all in the opposite direction — to what might be the point of no return.

“It is so clear to me that we are not battling Democrat-Republican; we are truly battling light and dark, life and death, good and evil,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” tells Pastor Josh McPherson of Grace City Church.

McPherson couldn’t agree more and believes that Christians who are planning to hang back from the voting booths are doing their neighbors, and themselves, a great disservice.

“I think Christians have been misled and wrongly disciplined in relationship to their responsibility as citizens of heaven, to be engaged here as citizens of earth,” McPherson says.

“The kingdom of God does not hover, Glenn, a mile above the earth. It lands in our sex lives, in our marriages, in our dysfunctional family systems, in our relationships, in our entertainment, in our food, and yes, in our politics,” he adds.

McPherson explains that there’s “demonic gaslighting that says Christian’s shouldn’t be political.” However, he has “a fundamental conviction that we cannot be biblical unless we are political.”

And it goes all the way back to the Bible.

“The entire storyline of the Bible is a story of God against governments. Rogue empire governments, tyrannical, abusive, heavy-handed, oppressive government systems like Egypt, like Persia, like Rome. And the story is those because when you remove God from a society, what replaces it typically is that which is biggest and most powerful, namely government,” McPherson explains.

“It’s the church’s job to function as the conscience of a society, and when the church goes silent, a culture loses its conscience and a government loses its mind, and everyone suffers,” he adds.

