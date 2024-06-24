Biden's DHS 'secret police' wanted you to rat out your neighbors?!

In a move straight out of communist East Germany, the Department of Homeland Security had recently planned to turn mothers and teachers into informants who rat out their neighbors for “domestic extremism.”

The group behind the move was called the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, which has since been disbanded. In notes released from a September 2023 meeting, they discussed ways to collect information on Americans and “get into local communities in a non-threatening way.”

“As we told you after the passing of the Patriot Act, be careful, because terrorism can be ‘one man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist,’” Glenn Beck warns.

American First Legal alleged in a lawsuit filed in November 2023 that the group was stacked with Democratic partisans and violated the federal advisory committee act due to its lack of balance.

As part of an out-of-court settlement, the group agreed to disband and provide American First Legal with its internal records.

While Glenn is thankful that American First Legal took action, he isn’t convinced the group has truly been stopped.

“I just want you to know, they don’t stop these things. They rename them. They break them up, and they do them in other ways,” Glenn explains.

“You can’t say you are a lover of our democracy, and you’re trying to save democracy, and put a secret council together that is encouraging people to look at political dissent and report on those people so the government can do something,” he adds.

Members of the group had noted that “Americans have an ambivalent feeling of telling on each other” and cited the “failure” of “see something say something.”

“We’re not ambivalent about that. We don’t want to do that. If I see somebody that is breaking the law and I think they’re doing something that looks like it might be terroristic in nature, yeah, I will call the police,” Glenn says, adding, “but I’m not snooping and spying on my neighbors.”

