Did USAID really pay for Chelsea Clinton’s wedding? Here are the FACTS

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have been peeling back the false humanitarian veneer of the U.S. Agency for International Development and exposing the rot that lies beneath.

Billions of our taxpayer dollars have been funding hundreds of radical leftist, anti-American, and utterly ridiculous causes .

But as more and more corruption comes to light thanks to the Trump administration’s commitment to end wasteful government spending, we have to be mindful that the information we’re receiving and sharing is factual.

Glenn Beck brings up one story that’s currently garnering a lot of attention: the notion that USAID dollars paid for Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

But is this true or just a rumor?

As of right now, the story has not been substantiated.

“There’s a lot of stuff coming out online, and you can't quote this stuff. You have to be really, really careful because we don't want to wreck our credibility,” says Glenn. If “we find out that it is absolutely true, that's when we can go and say, ‘Round them up, let's put them in court.”’

For now, “We know that the Clinton initiative did get $84 million,” but whether or not any of that went toward the wedding of the Clinton’s only child remains to be seen.

“I would be shocked if they were that bold,” admits Glenn.

Regardless of the veracity of the rumor, it’s still undeniably true that the government has been recklessly spending our hard-earned money on causes that do not advance American interests or even provide true aid to other countries.

“You work four months a year to pay your income tax. All of that has been wasted your entire life,” says Glenn.

Even though people have “gotten so used to corruption in our government ... the corruption that we're finding now is beyond imagination,” he says. And it’s not just Democrats who are the culprits. There are plenty of conservatives characterized by “graft and greed and cronyism.”

Every corrupt deed, regardless of which political party it’s tied to, needs to see the light.

