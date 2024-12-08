‘Who is the president of the United States?’ How Trump is putting the world ON NOTICE

Axios recently released an article titled “Trump's shadow presidency clouds Biden's final weeks” — and Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” has a few thoughts.

“Here’s the only shadow presidency that we should be talking about, and that is, who the hell is president right now? It’s not him. I don’t care what anybody says, it’s not him,” Glenn says, adding, “Who is the president of the United States?”

“I mean, it’s going so poorly, it’s hard to believe it’s not him,” Stu Burguiere jokes. “Kind of seems central to his governing philosophy. But I think you’re right. It doesn’t seem like he’s really the president.”

The Axios article, unfortunately, gets worse. The author writes, “But the norm-busting assertiveness of Donald Trump and his transition team and the rapidly fading relevance of President Biden has given the U.S. something of a two-headed presidency.”

“No, here’s what happened. This is not a shadow presidency. This is promises kept. The world is being put on notice right now. There’s a new sheriff in town,” Glenn says. “Now, we can play this two ways. You can understand that the time of insanity is over, and you can start preparing right now to fix that.”

“He means what he says. ‘Tariffs are coming.’ So when he calls the new president of Mexico and says, ‘This is what’s coming. You want to play ball or do you want to be outside?’” Glenn says, “He’s doing that with almost everything.”

This is what the difference is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump and why the world is now preparing for the new president to take office.

“When Joe Biden was the elect, and he was saying, ‘We’re not going to prosecute anybody,’” Glenn explains, “Donald Trump is telling heads of state, ‘Return to law and order.’”

“Joe Biden was saying, ‘There’s no law and order here, there’s no sheriff in town,’” he adds.

