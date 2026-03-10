America's ‘sex recession’: Dr. Debra Soh explains why intimacy has PLUMMETED

Neuroscientist Dr. Debra Soh’s new book, “Sextinction,” addresses an alarming trend she’s noticed: Why are so many young adults not dating, not getting married, and not having children?

And Soh isn’t the only one looking for answers.

“We’re not having children. ... And part of that is because we’re not having sex, and people aren’t even dating anymore. What the hell is happening to us?” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck asks Soh on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“We definitely are experiencing a sex recession. So there’s been studies coming out since 2016 basically showing that people are having less sex. This is happening across the globe. In America in particular, this is happening among married people, single people, it doesn't matter,” Soh explains.

“It’s happening in Western countries, Eastern countries, all age cohorts, but it’s especially pronounced among younger generations. So among Millennials and Gen Z. And what we find consistently is that roughly one in three men and one in five women have not had sex in the past year,” she continues.

One reason Soh points to is the convenience of “sexual outlets” like pornography, AI companions, or even sex dolls.

“I also think there are factors like endocrine disruptors and environmental toxins that are affecting us and men in particular at a hormonal level, lowering their testosterone levels. So that is also affecting their drive and their desire to pursue women,” Soh explains.

“And then we also have social and cultural factors like ‘me too’ that have made it very difficult for men to want to approach women because they’re afraid of potentially having their lives ruined. And then we have also initiatives like DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion, that are actively penalizing men for no reason other than the fact that they are men,” she continues.

“And this is especially the case for white and Asian men and men who are straight. So all these factors combined, I think have created this situation in which there’s a smaller pool of very successful men in society who have tons of sex, plenty of partners, no problems there,” she says.

“But for the vast majority of men, especially younger men, they’re really struggling,” she adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.